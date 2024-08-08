Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Free Report) by 311.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,034 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Real Brokerage worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in Real Brokerage by 240.6% during the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,703,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,228 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Real Brokerage in the first quarter valued at $263,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Real Brokerage by 17.1% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Real Brokerage in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Real Brokerage in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

REAX opened at $5.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 1.03. The Real Brokerage Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $6.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.99.

Real Brokerage ( NASDAQ:REAX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $200.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.78 million. Real Brokerage had a negative return on equity of 98.38% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

