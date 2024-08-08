Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 108.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,791 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of InvenTrust Properties worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in InvenTrust Properties by 14.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter valued at $362,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter valued at $284,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 12.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 899.3% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

IVT stock opened at $27.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.80, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.99. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 900.00%.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

