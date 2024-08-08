Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 18.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Albany International were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International in the first quarter worth about $679,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International in the fourth quarter worth about $33,273,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 3.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 694,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,970,000 after buying an additional 24,720 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,529,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $330,041,000 after buying an additional 11,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 9.0% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 28,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIN opened at $87.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.20. Albany International Corp. has a one year low of $78.20 and a one year high of $99.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.00.

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $331.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.17 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is 29.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Albany International from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Albany International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Albany International from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Albany International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

