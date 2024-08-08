Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 319.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,907 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRDO. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 19,240.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 47.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Credo Technology Group news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,143,738 shares in the company, valued at $55,015,415. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,143,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,015,415. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $958,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,718,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,395,232.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 921,678 shares of company stock worth $26,364,794. Company insiders own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of CRDO opened at $24.85 on Thursday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $33.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.06 and a beta of 2.23.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $60.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.50 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Credo Technology Group

About Credo Technology Group

(Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.