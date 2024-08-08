Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $373,000 Holdings in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Braze were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,282,000. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Braze during the 1st quarter worth $6,724,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Braze by 814.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 178,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,484,000 after acquiring an additional 158,986 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,397,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Braze by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,894,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,146,000 after purchasing an additional 148,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 8,205 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $342,640.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,476 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,459,877.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Magnuson sold 17,839 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $744,956.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 618,675 shares in the company, valued at $25,835,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,664 shares of company stock valued at $4,351,929. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Braze from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Braze from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Braze presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.13.

Shares of BRZE stock opened at $37.32 on Thursday. Braze, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $61.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. Braze had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $135.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.56 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

