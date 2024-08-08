Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $406,000 Holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Koppers worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 119,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after buying an additional 57,252 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after buying an additional 28,605 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,180,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,448,000 after buying an additional 82,741 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 6,167 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers in the 4th quarter valued at $5,106,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Koppers

In other Koppers news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,500 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $106,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,008 shares in the company, valued at $13,626,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $319,850 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research report on Monday.

Koppers Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:KOP opened at $35.31 on Thursday. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $58.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.81.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

