Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $508,000 Stock Holdings in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) by 214.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,402 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of Hudson Technologies worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 364.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 37,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Hudson Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Hudson Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Hudson Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Hudson Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Insider Transactions at Hudson Technologies

In related news, Director Vincent P. Abbatecola sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,937.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hudson Technologies Stock Up 6.8 %

NASDAQ HDSN opened at $8.05 on Thursday. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.62. The company has a market cap of $366.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.26.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The business had revenue of $75.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.