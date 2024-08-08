Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $515,000 Position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 53.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,760 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth about $194,000. Institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Central Garden & Pet

In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $170,027.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,889.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Central Garden & Pet news, CAO Howard Machek sold 10,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $400,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,533.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Walker III sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $170,027.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,889.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 714,218 shares of company stock worth $25,945,528 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $32.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.33. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $41.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.75.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $900.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.68 million. Research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Central Garden & Pet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

(Free Report)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

