Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $563,000 Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 294.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pool during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 77 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Pool by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 11,800.0% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Pool by 221.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $349.26 on Thursday. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $293.51 and a 12-month high of $422.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $367.25.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.09. Pool had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.56%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on POOL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pool from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.22.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

