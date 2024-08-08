Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,238 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sweetgreen were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Sweetgreen alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sweetgreen by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sweetgreen by 9.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sweetgreen by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sweetgreen

In other Sweetgreen news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 200,000 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $6,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,730,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 3,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $121,920.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,518 shares in the company, valued at $3,934,989.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $6,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,730,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 440,692 shares of company stock worth $13,738,038 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sweetgreen in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sweetgreen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SG opened at $25.82 on Thursday. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $36.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.76 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.14.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $157.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Sweetgreen’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.