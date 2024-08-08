Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 17.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Zscaler by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zscaler by 3.4% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 21.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,689 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.93, for a total transaction of $848,380.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 251,467 shares in the company, valued at $45,497,924.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZS. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Monday, June 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (down from $290.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $182.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.21.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $166.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.59 and a fifty-two week high of $259.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.09. The stock has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -325.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.39. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $553.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.55 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

