Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,112 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alkermes by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,955,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,185 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Alkermes by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,241,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,678 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Alkermes by 421.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,326,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730,671 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in Alkermes by 338.8% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,901,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Alkermes by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,403,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,666,000 after purchasing an additional 90,219 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $26.44 on Thursday. Alkermes plc has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.47.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Alkermes had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $399.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALKS. TD Cowen started coverage on Alkermes in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Alkermes from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alkermes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alkermes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.70.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

