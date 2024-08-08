Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $496,000 in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Roku by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 1,822.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 43.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROKU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Roku from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Macquarie cut their target price on Roku from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.71.

In other Roku news, insider Charles Collier sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Roku news, insider Charles Collier sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at $784,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $673,973.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,108,998.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,075 shares of company stock worth $1,556,005. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $52.84 on Thursday. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.33 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.46. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.96.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $968.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.78 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 21.17% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

