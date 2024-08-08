Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,473 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in PulteGroup by 166.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 13,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 297,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,890,000 after buying an additional 17,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $719,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $119.98 on Thursday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.80 and a twelve month high of $135.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.61.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.56. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 28,993 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $3,748,504.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,729,065.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PHM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PulteGroup from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.14.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

