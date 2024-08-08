Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $577,000 Investment in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 31,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 206,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in ACV Auctions by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 66,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in ACV Auctions by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,561,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,949,000 after purchasing an additional 313,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACVA shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Shares of ACVA stock opened at $14.83 on Thursday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -30.90 and a beta of 1.54.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $145.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.14 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 15.28% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. Equities analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Waterman sold 46,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $830,268.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 335,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,042,096. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ACV Auctions news, CFO William Zerella sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $569,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 503,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,878.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Waterman sold 46,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $830,268.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 335,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,042,096. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 679,369 shares of company stock worth $12,178,292. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

