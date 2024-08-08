Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 11,401 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 238.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,401 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,334,000. Vision One Management Partners LP purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,848,000. Prevatt Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,538,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 108.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 259,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,046,000 after purchasing an additional 135,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,863,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,345,000 after purchasing an additional 118,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $150,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,365.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Allison Transmission news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $940,235.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $150,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,365.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $83.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.78. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.13 and a 52-week high of $89.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.35.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The firm had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALSN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

