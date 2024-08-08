Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 15,449 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 271.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,449 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GMS were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burney Co. acquired a new position in GMS during the 1st quarter worth about $3,154,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of GMS during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Adams Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of GMS by 8.3% during the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 25,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in GMS during the 1st quarter worth $475,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in GMS during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,460,000. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GMS shares. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on GMS from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of GMS from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on GMS from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of GMS from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.38.

NYSE:GMS opened at $85.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.39. GMS Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.58 and a 12-month high of $101.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.11). GMS had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $713,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,671 shares in the company, valued at $963,804.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

