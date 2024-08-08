Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 15,680 Shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) by 269.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,680 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expro Group were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Expro Group by 24.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,084,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,688,000 after purchasing an additional 404,392 shares during the period. Webs Creek Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Expro Group by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Webs Creek Capital Management LP now owns 1,441,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,781,000 after acquiring an additional 315,674 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the first quarter worth $439,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Expro Group in the first quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expro Group in the first quarter valued at $92,106,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Expro Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Expro Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Expro Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

In other Expro Group news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 2,701,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $60,117,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,873,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,195,854.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Expro Group news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 2,701,920 shares of Expro Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $60,117,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,873,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,195,854.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Steven J. Russell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $345,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 84,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,927.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,737,240 shares of company stock worth $60,891,007. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expro Group stock opened at $19.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.26. Expro Group Holdings has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $25.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.67, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

