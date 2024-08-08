Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 18,977 Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) by 221.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,977 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pliant Therapeutics were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,591,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,047,000 after purchasing an additional 658,516 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,377,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,522,000 after purchasing an additional 464,860 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,478,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,827,000 after buying an additional 412,486 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,097,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,149,000 after buying an additional 400,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mass General Brigham Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,301,000. Institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 10,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $126,131.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 38,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $447,487.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,936 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 10,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $126,131.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,249.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,596 shares of company stock worth $804,530 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

PLRX stock opened at $12.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average of $13.92. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $19.88. The company has a quick ratio of 16.12, a current ratio of 16.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on PLRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

