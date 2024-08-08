Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 303 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 15.1% during the second quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 29,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 137,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,960,000 after buying an additional 47,343 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in LGI Homes by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 846,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,473,000 after buying an additional 49,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 8.0% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 80,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.
LGI Homes Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $96.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.92. LGI Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.00 and a twelve month high of $138.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 12.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
LGIH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.
Read Our Latest Report on LGIH
LGI Homes Company Profile
LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than LGI Homes
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Alphabet Stock: Why Now’s The Time To Be Greedy
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Reddit Stock Confirms More Upside Potential for Upcoming Quarters
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Rivian is Heading Back to $10 or Lower: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.