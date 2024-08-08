Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 303 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 15.1% during the second quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 29,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 137,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,960,000 after buying an additional 47,343 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in LGI Homes by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 846,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,473,000 after buying an additional 49,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 8.0% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 80,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $96.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.92. LGI Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.00 and a twelve month high of $138.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 12.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $602.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.44 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 8.78%. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LGIH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

