Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 550 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Block alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Block by 843.2% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Block during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Block during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Block during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in Block in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Block from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Block in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.20.

Block Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $58.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a PE ratio of 75.44, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.06. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $87.52.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Block had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $91,070.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,337 shares in the company, valued at $6,651,194.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $483,712.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 282,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,158,456.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $91,070.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,337 shares in the company, valued at $6,651,194.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,505 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,811. 10.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Block Company Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.