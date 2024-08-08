Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 7,175 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Rapid7 by 7.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 1.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 3.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 503,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,691,000 after purchasing an additional 18,907 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Rapid7 by 37.4% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 185,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,102,000 after buying an additional 50,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at $729,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Stock Performance

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $36.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.87. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.94 and a 52-week high of $61.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 0.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $205.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.10 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a negative return on equity of 31.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RPD. KeyCorp raised Rapid7 to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Rapid7 from $62.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Rapid7 from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rapid7 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Get Our Latest Report on RPD

Rapid7 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.