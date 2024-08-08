Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 17,339 OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OGE. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,815,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,878,000 after acquiring an additional 139,872 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,177,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,986,000 after buying an additional 93,916 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,873,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,435,000 after buying an additional 59,329 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,419,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,589,000 after buying an additional 144,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OGE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Argus lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

OGE Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:OGE opened at $39.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.48 and a 200-day moving average of $34.89. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $40.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $662.60 million for the quarter. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.418 dividend. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.77%.

About OGE Energy

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.