Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) by 297.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,584 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Lightspeed Commerce worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSPD. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in Lightspeed Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $1,653,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lightspeed Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $2,231,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Lightspeed Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Lightspeed Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $2,819,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,965,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,267,000 after purchasing an additional 246,741 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSPD stock opened at $11.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.34. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $21.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.24.

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $266.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.58 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bankshares increased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.28.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

