Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report) by 270.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,024 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 247.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 534,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after purchasing an additional 381,091 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 521,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 15,839 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners during the first quarter valued at about $1,309,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 21.2% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 354,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 61,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PWP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Perella Weinberg Partners Stock Performance

Shares of PWP stock opened at $16.62 on Thursday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.80.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.35 million. Perella Weinberg Partners had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a positive return on equity of 17.87%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

Perella Weinberg Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s payout ratio is currently -15.05%.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

