Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,042 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LULU. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $447.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $415.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $384.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.26.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $233.44 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.01 and a twelve month high of $516.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $290.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $364.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

