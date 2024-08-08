Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 48.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,678 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,786,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,702,000 after purchasing an additional 453,254 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group during the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group during the first quarter worth about $442,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 87,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,557,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,892,000 after acquiring an additional 164,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

MD opened at $9.63 on Thursday. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $15.02. The company has a market cap of $810.34 million, a PE ratio of -11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average of $8.48.

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $504.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.49 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 10.31% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.70.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

