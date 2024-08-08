Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get MSCI alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 9.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 239,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,475,000 after buying an additional 21,310 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 13,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,761,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $959,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $904,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 819,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,506,000 after buying an additional 57,342 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI Price Performance

NYSE:MSCI opened at $524.39 on Thursday. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $439.95 and a 12-month high of $617.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $501.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $523.86.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.09. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.09% and a net margin of 43.86%. The company had revenue of $707.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of MSCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Argus upped their price target on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.21.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MSCI

MSCI Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.