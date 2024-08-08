Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,433 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,412 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter worth $44,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $165,000. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, Director Tonya Williams Bradford sold 2,600 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $93,522.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Performance

LOB opened at $39.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.59. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $47.22.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $232.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.08 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 6.03%.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

