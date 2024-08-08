Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 189 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,894,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,368,378,000 after buying an additional 416,853 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,067,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,096,000 after acquiring an additional 8,933,912 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $731,843,000. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 6,987,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,220,000 after purchasing an additional 278,150 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,426,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,824,000 after purchasing an additional 77,679 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CL opened at $102.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $84.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.28. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $104.15.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CL. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.11.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

