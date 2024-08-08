Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 3,092 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 28.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,092 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Herc were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HRI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Herc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,505,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Herc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,457,000. Theleme Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 817,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,776,000 after acquiring an additional 169,886 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 170,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,720,000 after acquiring an additional 110,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Herc by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,898,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $431,505,000 after buying an additional 60,715 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Herc from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Herc in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.50.

In other Herc news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.81, for a total transaction of $3,176,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,887,195.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 5,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total value of $925,713.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,047.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.81, for a total transaction of $3,176,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,382 shares in the company, valued at $33,887,195.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,128,443. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Herc stock opened at $129.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.99. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.08. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $171.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Herc’s payout ratio is currently 21.97%.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

