Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 44,679 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,679 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Under Armour by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Price Performance

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $6.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.46. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.78 and a 200-day moving average of $7.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.67.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. Under Armour had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Under Armour from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.96.

Under Armour Company Profile

(Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

