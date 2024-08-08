Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 6,017 Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,017 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in shares of Nelnet during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nelnet by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Nelnet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,076,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $183,194,000 after purchasing an additional 12,187 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,461,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Nelnet news, Director Kathleen Anne Farrell sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $172,941.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,626.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Nelnet stock opened at $105.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.51 and a 200 day moving average of $97.38. Nelnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.67 and a 52 week high of $114.26. The company has a quick ratio of 48.33, a current ratio of 48.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.44. Nelnet had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $579.96 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nelnet, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Nelnet from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com raised Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

