Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 64,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NR. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,567,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Newpark Resources during the 1st quarter worth $859,000. Yarra Square Partners LP lifted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 814,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after buying an additional 266,000 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Newpark Resources by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 327,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 131,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Newpark Resources stock opened at $7.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.35. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $8.65. The firm has a market cap of $663.72 million, a P/E ratio of 43.28 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Newpark Resources ( NYSE:NR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.04 million. Newpark Resources had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 2.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on Newpark Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Newpark Resources in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

