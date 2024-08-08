Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 786.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SYF opened at $44.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.63. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $52.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 13.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.35%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $47,281.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,987.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Baird R W upgraded Synchrony Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

