Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 47.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,249 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Workday by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 67,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 32,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,849,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Workday by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,508,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Workday by 3.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 468,915 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,851,000 after acquiring an additional 13,502 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WDAY opened at $210.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.81 and a 12-month high of $311.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $219.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $17,403,193.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,658,209.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total transaction of $669,267.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,066 shares in the company, valued at $43,759,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $17,403,193.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,658,209.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 524,672 shares of company stock valued at $115,938,834. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Workday from $330.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Workday from $316.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.44.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

