HC Wainwright Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of REGENXBIO in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 5th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($4.99) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($5.21). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for REGENXBIO’s current full-year earnings is ($4.37) per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RGNX. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, REGENXBIO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $12.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.98. The company has a market cap of $593.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.26. REGENXBIO has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $28.80.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.24. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 67.88% and a negative net margin of 270.74%. The company had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.66) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 21.0% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,551,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,901,000 after acquiring an additional 790,866 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 258.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 816,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,552,000 after purchasing an additional 588,773 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,876,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,756,000 after acquiring an additional 436,043 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,146,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the 1st quarter valued at $5,268,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other REGENXBIO news, Director Kenneth T. Mills sold 2,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $30,431.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 408,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,618,641.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kenneth T. Mills sold 2,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $30,431.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 408,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,618,641.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $237,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,451,033.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,279 shares of company stock valued at $997,184 over the last three months. 13.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

