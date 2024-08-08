HC Wainwright Comments on Ardelyx, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Ardelyx in a report issued on Monday, August 5th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.09). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ardelyx’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ardelyx’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $73.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.03 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 31.02% and a negative return on equity of 38.41%. Ardelyx’s revenue for the quarter was up 228.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

ARDX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ardelyx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.43.

Get Our Latest Report on ARDX

Ardelyx Price Performance

Shares of Ardelyx stock opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.36. Ardelyx has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $10.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Trading of Ardelyx

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 1,026.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Ardelyx news, CEO Michael Raab sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $169,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,260,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,109,011.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ardelyx news, CEO Michael Raab sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $169,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,260,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,109,011.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 17,872 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $125,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 286,182 shares of company stock worth $1,920,302. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ardelyx

(Get Free Report)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.