HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($5.62) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($6.02). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($5.95) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.87) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($8.67) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($7.61) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($6.97) EPS.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $17.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.44 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 64.85% and a negative net margin of 180.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.27) earnings per share.

ENTA has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.8 %

ENTA opened at $12.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $261.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.60. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $18.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.76.

Institutional Trading of Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 417.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 511.2% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 9,692 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Enanta Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Scott T. Rottinghaus sold 4,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $64,785.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $361,499.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Scott T. Rottinghaus sold 4,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $64,785.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $361,499.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tara Lynn Kieffer sold 7,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $89,589.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,764.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,940 shares of company stock worth $246,181. Company insiders own 13.64% of the company’s stock.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

