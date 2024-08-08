HC Wainwright Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL)

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a report released on Monday, August 5th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SSL. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Sandstorm Gold Trading Down 2.4 %

TSE SSL opened at C$6.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 63.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of C$5.36 and a 1 year high of C$8.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sandstorm Gold

In related news, Director David E. De Witt sold 28,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.04, for a total value of C$232,211.50. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sandstorm Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

Featured Stories

