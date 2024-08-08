Head to Head Comparison: Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) versus Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN)

Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW – Get Free Report) and Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Westbury Bancorp has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank7 has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Westbury Bancorp and Bank7’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westbury Bancorp $34.41 million 1.33 $7.99 million N/A N/A Bank7 $130.79 million 2.68 $28.27 million $3.41 11.10

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Bank7 has higher revenue and earnings than Westbury Bancorp.

0.3% of Westbury Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.5% of Bank7 shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of Westbury Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.0% of Bank7 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Westbury Bancorp and Bank7, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westbury Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank7 0 1 2 0 2.67

Bank7 has a consensus price target of $37.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.25%. Given Bank7’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bank7 is more favorable than Westbury Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Westbury Bancorp and Bank7’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westbury Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Bank7 22.22% 18.36% 1.79%

Summary

Bank7 beats Westbury Bancorp on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westbury Bancorp

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Westbury Bank that provides various community banking and financial products and services for individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and term certificate accounts; personal, mortgage, one-to four-family residential real estate, multi-family, commercial business, loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction loans; credit cards; and online and mobile banking services. Westbury Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access. The company also provides commercial real estate, hospitality, energy, and commercial and industrial lending services; consumer lending services to individuals for personal and household purposes comprising residential real estate loans and mortgage banking services, personal lines of credit, loans for the purchase of automobiles, and other installment loans, as well as secured and unsecured term loans and home improvement loans. It operates through a network of full-service branches in Oklahoma, the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas metropolitan area, and Kansas. The company was formerly known as Haines Financial Corp. Bank7 Corp. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

