Head-To-Head Review: CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI) vs. Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY)

CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) and Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Get CBB Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CBB Bancorp and Guaranty Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Guaranty Bancshares 0 2 1 0 2.33

Guaranty Bancshares has a consensus target price of $33.67, suggesting a potential upside of 12.37%. Given Guaranty Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Guaranty Bancshares is more favorable than CBB Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

39.4% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.4% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CBB Bancorp and Guaranty Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBB Bancorp $122.26 million 0.89 $28.86 million $2.59 3.96 Guaranty Bancshares $115.36 million 2.99 $30.04 million $2.44 12.28

Guaranty Bancshares has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CBB Bancorp. CBB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Guaranty Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

CBB Bancorp has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

CBB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. CBB Bancorp pays out 12.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Guaranty Bancshares pays out 39.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares CBB Bancorp and Guaranty Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBB Bancorp 20.08% N/A N/A Guaranty Bancshares 14.48% 8.70% 0.83%

Summary

Guaranty Bancshares beats CBB Bancorp on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBB Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

CBB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; business lines of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards. The company also provides treasury management, and mobile and online banking services, as well as title and escrow services. In addition, it engages in investing activities; and offers trade finance services, including commercial letters of credit, standby letters of credit, and documentary collection services. The company offers its services through full-service and limited-service branches in Southern California, Dallas, Texas and Honolulu, and Hawaii; and loan production offices in the states of Colorado, Georgia, Texas, and Washington. CBB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Guaranty Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans. It also provides trustee, custodial and escrow, investment management, retirement plan, ATM, night depository, direct deposit, and cashier's check services, as well as online and mobile banking services; debit cards; letters of credit; and treasury management services, including wire transfer, positive pay, remote deposit capture, and automated clearinghouse services. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for CBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.