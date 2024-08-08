Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Gap Down to $69.56

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $69.56, but opened at $65.00. Henry Schein shares last traded at $67.24, with a volume of 1,708,651 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HSIC. Baird R W raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.64.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Henry Schein by 104.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Henry Schein by 16.8% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

