Heritage Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Heritage Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.6% of Heritage Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Avid Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $375,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE increased its position in Alphabet by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 5,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semus Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.74.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $158.94 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.21 and a twelve month high of $191.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.41 and its 200 day moving average is $161.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $278,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,640.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $278,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,640.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,308 shares of company stock valued at $21,385,000 in the last three months. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.