HI (HI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $154,828.66

HI (HI) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. HI has a total market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $154,828.66 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HI has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One HI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00010892 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,401.46 or 0.99149867 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007910 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007974 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011822 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 39.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000034 BTC.

HI is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00048412 USD and is up 0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $160,814.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

