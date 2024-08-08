Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Trading 7.5% Higher After Earnings Beat

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.5% during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $9.82 and last traded at $9.74. Approximately 103,182 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 889,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.06.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $379.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.58.

Insider Activity at Hillman Solutions

In other news, Director Aaron Jagdfeld sold 49,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $447,000.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 197,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,160.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hillman Solutions

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Hillman Solutions by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,064,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336,039 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Hillman Solutions by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,324,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,625 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,180,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,675 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 271.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 696,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 509,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,498,000. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hillman Solutions Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -937.00 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.43.

About Hillman Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.