Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.02-0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of decline 12-17% sequentially to ~$198.9-210.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $242.79 million.

Himax Technologies Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of HIMX stock opened at $5.68 on Thursday. Himax Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.19. The company has a market capitalization of $992.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 2.21.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.40 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.66%. Himax Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

Himax Technologies Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.70%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Himax Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products.

