Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) COO Melissa Baird Sells 16,784 Shares

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) COO Melissa Baird sold 16,784 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $285,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 585,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,958,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Melissa Baird also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 9th, Melissa Baird sold 17,625 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $359,902.50.

On Friday, July 5th, Melissa Baird sold 17,625 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $361,488.75.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Melissa Baird sold 17,625 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $359,902.50.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE HIMS opened at $16.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,604.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.86. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $25.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HIMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.57.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter worth approximately $535,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter worth $1,918,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 5,014.2% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 14,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 14,090 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 664.2% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 112,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 98,064 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

