Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Announces Dividend of $0.13

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share on Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Hiscox Price Performance
Shares of HSX stock opened at GBX 1,159 ($14.81) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,181.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,158.86. The company has a current ratio of 15.15, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.88. Hiscox has a 12 month low of GBX 926.04 ($11.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,282 ($16.38). The company has a market capitalization of £3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 725.16, a P/E/G ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.68.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.34) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,275 ($16.29) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,235 ($15.78).
Hiscox Company Profile
Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, and luxury motor, as well as artwork, antiques, classic cars, jewelry, collectables, and other assets through brokers, partners, and direct-to-consumers.
