Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 118.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Holley from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Holley from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Holley in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.14.

Shares of HLLY opened at $3.20 on Thursday. Holley has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $8.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $381.80 million, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.08.

In related news, Chairman Matthew E. Rubel acquired 14,493 shares of Holley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $49,131.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 169,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,228.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Holley by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,590,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409,997 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in Holley by 1,717.0% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 616,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 582,283 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in Holley by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 1,123,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 306,874 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Holley during the 1st quarter valued at $937,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Holley in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

